FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Kremlin aide: not inevitable that Russia will raise pension age
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

RPT-Kremlin aide: not inevitable that Russia will raise pension age

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - It is not inevitable that Russia will raise the pension age, but the alternatives are difficult, President Vladimir Putin’s economic aide Andrei Belousov said in a television interview broadcast on Saturday.

Belousov added on the programme Vesti on Saturday with Sergei Brilev that there was a consensus among economic policymakers that it was not possible for Russia to achieve annual growth of more than 1-2 percent in the foreseeable future with its current economic model. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.