Russia's Petropavlovsk says H1 net loss narrowed y/y

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Thursday it recorded a net loss of $95 million in the first half of 2014 after $742 million net loss for the same period a year ago.

Petropavlovsk has contacted majority of holders of its 4.0 percent convertible bonds due in 2015 in line with its refinancing plan, the company added. It also said it was still on track to produce 625,000 troy ounces of gold in 2014. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)