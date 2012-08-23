FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Petropavlovsk H1 net profit falls 90 yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 23, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Petropavlovsk H1 net profit falls 90 yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Thursday its first half net profit fell 90 percent, year-on-year, to $11 million due to higher interest expenses, but forecast its profitability to improve in the second half of the year.

It posted a record revenue for the period of $546.8 million - a 15 percent increase compared to the first half of 2011.

Petropavlovsk also reiterated its full year production target of 700,000 troy ounces and said that scheduled increases in production in the second half of 2012 were expected to significantly improve its profitability.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.