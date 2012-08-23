Russia's Petropavlovsk H1 net profit falls 90 yr/yr

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Thursday its first half net profit fell 90 percent, year-on-year, to $11 million due to higher interest expenses, but forecast its profitability to improve in the second half of the year.

It posted a record revenue for the period of $546.8 million - a 15 percent increase compared to the first half of 2011.

Petropavlovsk also reiterated its full year production target of 700,000 troy ounces and said that scheduled increases in production in the second half of 2012 were expected to significantly improve its profitability.