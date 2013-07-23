UPDATE 1-Russia's Petropavlovsk confirms 2013 gold output target

* Petropavlovsk H1 output up 6 pct year-on-year

* Net debt to be less than $1 bln by year-end

* Shares up 1.6 pct, in line with FTSE 350 Mining

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk is on track to meet its gold production target this year while keeping a lid on debt and costs, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It confirmed a 2013 gold output forecast of 760,000-780,000 troy ounces and said its first half gold production was up 6 percent, year-on-year, at 294,700 troy ounces.

But the company said the value of some of its assets was likely to be impaired in its first-half financial results as a result of a slide in gold prices. First-half results are due on August 29.

London-listed Petropavlovsk lost 76 percent of its market value during the last six months, while gold is down 20 percent for the year - its worst annual performance since 1997.

The company with the market capitalisation of $277 million as to July 22 was the hardest hit among Russian public gold miners due to its high total cash costs, Nikolai Sosnovskiy, analyst at VTB Capital, said.

“Risks for 2013 production target remain as the company needs to increase gold output by 60 percent and gold grade (in ore) by 40-60 percent,” said Sosnovskiy.

“Everybody is looking at the company’s ability to cut costs and start producing at least some positive free cash flows,” he said. He expected total cash costs to exceed $1,000 per ounce in the first half.

Petropavlovsk said in the statement total cash costs per ounce for hard rock deposits for 2013 are expected to be lower than originally budgeted, mainly as a result of a cash operating cost reduction programme.

However, total cash costs per ounce for the first half of 2013 are expected to be higher than projected for the second half of the year, it said. Its total average cash costs stood at $875 per ounce in 2012.

Petropavlovsk’s net debt is expected to be less than $1 billion by year-end, down from $1.15 billion as of June 30, the company said.

Its shares were up 1.6 percent by 0708 GMT, compared with a 1.7 percent rise in the FTSE 350 Mining index.