Russia's Petropavlovsk shares up nearly 8 pct

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk rose 7.8 percent on Tuesday after the company said in a trading update it would probably be able to refinance bonds worth around $280 million.

“A refinancing of our convertible bonds is likely to be negotiable,” the company said in a statement in which it also reported a 7 percent year-on-year fall in second-quarter output to 147,000 troy ounces

Petropavlovsk, which posted a 2013 net loss of $713 million due to write-offs, has lost over 45 percent of its market capitalisation since the start of the year. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)