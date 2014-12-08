Russia's Petropavlovsk agrees refinancing with 62 pct of bondholders

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk has reached a refinancing agreement with 62 percent of holders of its $310.5 million convertible bonds, the company said on Monday.

The deal, which should be completed before the bonds mature in February 2015, will allow Petropavlovsk to cut its net debt to $700 million, it said.

The company also said its 2015 production target was increased to 680,000-700,000 troy ounces of gold. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)