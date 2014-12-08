FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Petropavlovsk agrees refinancing with 62 pct of bondholders
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 8, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Petropavlovsk agrees refinancing with 62 pct of bondholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk has reached a refinancing agreement with 62 percent of holders of its $310.5 million convertible bonds, the company said on Monday.

The deal, which should be completed before the bonds mature in February 2015, will allow Petropavlovsk to cut its net debt to $700 million, it said.

The company also said its 2015 production target was increased to 680,000-700,000 troy ounces of gold. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.