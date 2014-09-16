FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Petropavlovsk shares down 14 pct amid refinancing talks
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Petropavlovsk shares down 14 pct amid refinancing talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk fell 14 percent in London on Tuesday to 34.0 pence per share after the company said it was considering an equity rights issue amid discussions over repayments of its Eurobonds.

Petropavlovsk is talking with lenders to avoid breaching covenants in its banking facilities at end-2014 and with holders of its $310.5 million bonds due for repayment in February 2015. The company’s shares have been volatile this year, reacting sharply on the progress over refinancing. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing Alexander Winning)

