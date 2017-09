MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen will recall voluntarily 367 vehicles in Russia, including 49 Peugeot Boxer and 318 Citroen Jumper models, Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Wednesday.

Rosstandart said the recall would affect cars sold between October 2014 and June 2015. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)