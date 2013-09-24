FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russia's Pharmacy 36.6 owners to sell stakes-paper
September 24, 2013 / 5:23 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia's Pharmacy 36.6 owners to sell stakes-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to say owners selling 30 pct stake)

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The main owners of indebted Russian drugstore company Pharmacy Chain 36.6 plan to sell down their stakes, business daily Kommersant reported on Tuesday.

Artyom Bektemirov and Sergei Krivosheev will sell a stake of around 30 percent in the chain to banker Roman Avdeev who recently bought the company’s drug producing unit Veropharm , Kommersant wrote.

As a result, Bektemirov and Krivosheev will retain between 5 and 10 percent of the pharmacy chain’s shares in total, while Avdeev will become its biggest shareholder. Pharmacy Chain 36.6 was not immediately available for comment.

Russia’s only listed drugstore chain has been struggling to make profits for years in part due to increased sector-wide price regulations. Last year it started to close its premium stores and reopen them as discount outlets, and it also sold Veropharm in an effort to cut debt. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

