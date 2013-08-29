FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Pharmacy Chain 36.6 sells Veropharm stake
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Pharmacy Chain 36.6 sells Veropharm stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indebted Russian drug store chain Pharmacy Chain 36.6 is selling its stake in drug producing unit Veropharm for 5 billion roubles ($151 million) as part of a business restructuring.

The company said in a statement it had agreed to sell Veropharm to GardenHills, a company of Russian businessman Roman Avdeev.

“Today’s deal will reduce the debt burden,” Artem Bektemirov, the CEO and co-owner of Pharmacy Chain 36.6, said in the statement, adding the company also planned to close unprofitable stores to make its retail business more efficient. ($1 = 33.1985 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.