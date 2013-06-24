FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pharmstandard mulls selling over-the-counter business-report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2013 / 2:40 PM / in 4 years

Pharmstandard mulls selling over-the-counter business-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Pharmstandard, Russia’s top drugmaker, is considering selling its over-the-counter medicines business, valued at $2.5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The process is at an early stage, the report said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, who said that Citigroup is advising Pharmstandard on the possible sale.

A $2,5 billion sale price would be about the same as Pharmstandard’s equity market capitalisation.

Pharmstandard declined to comment and Citigroup was not immediately available for comment.

The Russian company, majority owned by businessmen Viktor Kharitonin and Egor Kulkov, generated 51 billion roubles ($1.55 billion) in 2012 sales, including its own drugs and third-party products.

Sales of drugs produced by Pharmstandard rose 3 percent to 20 billion roubles, with the over-the-counter segment contributing 15 billion roubles - a year-on-year fall of 4.5 percent. Revenues from prescription medicines rose 33 percent to about 6 billion roubles.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.