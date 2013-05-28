UPDATE 1-Russian fertiliser duo see demand growth after weak Q1

* PhosAgro Q1 net profit down 59 pct at $108 mln

* Acron Q1 profit down 54 pct at $77 mln

* Shares outperform index (Recasts with outlook, shares, background)

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser companies PhosAgro and Acron on Tuesday forecast a pick-up in demand for the remainder of the year after both reported first-quarter net profit down by more than 50 percent.

The companies said the sharp profit fall was partly because of adverse weather that hit crop nutrient demand in top consumers China and the United States.

But PhosAgro, the world’s No.2 producer of phosphate fertilisers, said it expects demand to strengthen after the first quarter, while Acron also forecast an improvement in market conditions.

Acron, one of Europe’s top ten producers of mineral fertiliser, said it expects a market boost from Latin American buyers by the end of the second quarter.

“Complex fertiliser market conditions will improve with a new rally in the phosphate and potash segments,” an Acron statement added.

The market reacted favourably, with PhosAgro shares up 1.9 percent by 1052 GMT and Acron up 1.5 percent, both outperforming the broader index

The companies missed analysts’ forecasts for the first quarter, with Phosagro posting a 59 percent year-on-year fall in net profit to 3.3 billion roubles ($108 million) and Acron reporting a 54 percent drop to 2.4 billion roubles. ($1 = 31.3587 Russian roubles)