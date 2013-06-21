Russia's PhosAgro to boost ammonia output 70 pct with new plant

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser company PhosAgro has signed a contract to build a new ammonia plant in northwest Russia at a cost of $785 million that will boost the firm’s ammonia output by 70 percent, it said on Friday.

The world’s No.2 producer of phosphate fertilisers said the contract involved an international consortium including Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and coal trader Sojitz .

PhosAgro, which is majority owned by billionaire Andrei Guriev, said the plant would be financed from its own cash flows and with third-party funding, without giving details.

The company posted healthy profit in 2012 thanks to a robust fertiliser market as the world’s rising population and unpredictable weather patterns put pressure on food supplies.

The new ammonia plant, which will be the firm’s third at its facility in Russia’s Vologda region, will have a capacity of 760,000 tonnes per year once it is commissioned in the first half of 2017, PhosAgro said in a statement.

“The project is designed to achieve one of PhosAgro’s key strategic goals of increasing internal processing of its own phosphate rock to produce higher volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers,” chief executive Maxim Volkov said.