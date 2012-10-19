FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phosagro to issue additional 13.5 mln shares
October 19, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

Phosagro to issue additional 13.5 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The board of Russia’s fertiliser firm Phosagro , the world’s second-largest phosphate producer, approved the issue of 13.5 million new shares at 2.50 roubles per unit, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The issue amounts to 10.85 percent of PhosAgro’s current capital stock, the company, which raised $538 million in a London IPO in 2011, said in a statement.

In September, Phosagro agreed to pay 11 million roubles ($357,400) at a state tender to buy back a stake in Apatit, producer of apatite, an essential component for mineral fertilisers.

