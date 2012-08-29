FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phosagro H1 net income down 12 pct y/y, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 29, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

Phosagro H1 net income down 12 pct y/y, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser group Phosagro reported on Wednesday a 12 percent decrease in the first-half net income, year-on-year, which beat analyst forecast.

Net profit at the world’s second-largest phosphate producer - after Minnesota-based Mosaic Co - fell to 10.8 billion roubles ($353 million) in January-June. Poll of analysts expected company’s net income at 10.3 billion roubles.

Sales, at 50.4 billion roubles ($1.6 billion), were up 3 percent, year-on-year. It was slightly less than analysts estimates of 50.9 billion roubles.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.