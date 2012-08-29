Phosagro H1 net income down 12 pct y/y, beats forecast

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser group Phosagro reported on Wednesday a 12 percent decrease in the first-half net income, year-on-year, which beat analyst forecast.

Net profit at the world’s second-largest phosphate producer - after Minnesota-based Mosaic Co - fell to 10.8 billion roubles ($353 million) in January-June. Poll of analysts expected company’s net income at 10.3 billion roubles.

Sales, at 50.4 billion roubles ($1.6 billion), were up 3 percent, year-on-year. It was slightly less than analysts estimates of 50.9 billion roubles.