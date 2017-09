MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser company Phosagro said on Thursday its first-half net profit rose 70 percent, year-on-year, to 8.1 billion roubles ($231 million).

Phosagro, one of the world’s largest producers of phosphate fertilisers, said revenue rose 6 percent year-on-year to $1.6 billion. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Natalia Shurmina; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)