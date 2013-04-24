UPDATE 1-Russia's PhosAgro's 2012 net profit rises 9 pct

* FY 2012 net profit $788 million

* Sees demand rising in 2013/14 season

* Shares up 1.8 pct

YEKATERINBURG, Russia, April 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s PhosAgro , the world’s second biggest producer of phosphate fertilisers, on Wednesday posted a 9 percent rise in 2012 net profit, in line with its forecast, and said the outlook for demand in 2013/14 was robust.

The fertiliser industry has been a sought-after sector for investors over the last year as the world’s rising population and unpredictable weather patterns put pressure on food supplies.

PhosAgro, which is majority owned by billionaire Andrei Guriev, said net income rose last year to 24.5 billion roubles ($788 million) and while sales climbed 5 percent to 105.3 billion roubles.

“Improved affordability and a rise in agricultural output are expected to increase phosphate-based fertiliser demand in 2013/14 season,” the firm said in a statement.

The highest pace of phosphate consumption would be in fast-growing markets such as Africa, East Europe, Central Asia and Latin America, it added.

PhosAgro is the world’s second-largest phosphate producer after Minnesota-based Mosaic Co. It raised nearly $500 million in a share offering in April.

Shares in PhosAgro, which more than doubled in value in 2012, were trading up 1.8 percent at 0850 GMT.