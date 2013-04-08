FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Phosagro launches secondary share offering
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 8, 2013 / 5:41 PM / in 4 years

Russia's Phosagro launches secondary share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser firm Phosagro announced on Monday a secondary share offering of at least 11.1 million of existing shares and GDRs.

Sources told Reuters earlier that Phosagro, the world’s second-largest phosphate producer, was ready to go ahead with the long-awaited stock placement after the company’s stock price rose above a key $14.50 threshold eyed by management.

Phosagro last autumn registered an issue of 13.5 million new shares, equivalent to 10.8 percent of its equity, but held off placing the new stock. The offering would double Phosagro’s free float and boost the stock’s liquidity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.