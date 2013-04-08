UPDATE 2-Russia's Phosagro launches secondary share offering

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser firm Phosagro said on Monday it will offer new shares while existing shareholders will also sell some of their holdings in an offering that would double Phosagro’s free float and boost the stock’s liquidity.

The company, the world’s second-largest phosphate producer, said it intends to use the proceeds from the share offering for consolidation of ownership at its principal mining subsidiaries Apatit and Phos-Agro-Cherepovets. Proceeds may also be used for general corporate purposes.

Sources told Reuters earlier that Phosagro was ready to go ahead with the long-awaited stock placement after the company’s stock price rose above a key $14.50 threshold eyed by management.

Existing sharesholders will sell at least 11.1 million of existing shares and global depositary receipts and use 45 percent of proceeds to buy newly issued shares. The shares on offer are owned by Adorabella Limited, Chlodwig Enterprises Limited and Miles Ahead Management.

The placement should be followed by an issue of up to 13.5 million ordinary shares with a nominal price of 2.5 roubles per share.

Phosagro last autumn registered an issue of 13.5 million new shares, equivalent to 10.8 percent of its equity, but held off placing the new stock.

Phosagro’s global depositary receipts -- three of which are equivalent to one ordinary share -- traded at $14.75 in London on Monday. At that price, the stake for sale is valued at nearly $600 million, without accounting for any discount to investors.

The company, controlled by billionaire Andrei Guriev, raised $538 million when it floated in July 2011 at $14 per GDR. It also strengthened its financial position by raising $500 million in five-year Eurobonds in February.

The stock dipped to around $8 within six months of the flotation and only returned to its IPO level toward the end of 2012.

According to the recent Eurobond prospectus, Guriev controls a 65.5 percent stake in Phosagro, with further stakes controlled by the company’s management.

Bankers involved in the secondary issue said the company did not want to sell more shares cheaply and was waiting for a return to the original issue price.

Phosagro has an equity market value of around $5.5 billion and is often compared to U.S.-based phosphate market leader Mosaic. Last week it recommended a fourth-quarter dividend of 19.9 roubles (63 cents) per share.

Phosagro said on Monday that it expects total fertiliser production to rise by 16.5 percent in the first quarter year-on-year to 1.5 million tonnes.

It saw production of phosphate-based fertilisers growing by 7.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 1.2 million tonnes. It also forecast a 59.7 percent rise in production of nitrogen-based fertilisers to 346 thousand tonnes over the year in the first quarter.

The company said it expects 2012 net income of 24.5 billion roubles ($783.99 million).

Phosagro’s total production and sales hit record levels in 2012. Production grew 8.6 percent to 5.4 million tonnes, including 4.3 million tonnes of phosphate fertilisers and 1.1 million tonnes of nitrogen fertilisers.