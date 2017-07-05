MOSCOW, July 5 Russian homebuilder PIK Group
said on Wednesday it will consolidate its shareholder
structure by raising a stake held by companies owned by Sergei
Gordeev and will hold a secondary placement of its shares in the
medium term.
Companies controlled by Gordeev, PIK president and
management board chairman, have agreed to buy out PIK's shares
owned by Alexander Mamut and Mikail Shishkhanov, with the
purchase price of one ordinary share set at 280 roubles ($4.72),
PIK said.
After the transaction, Gordeev will become PIK's controlling
shareholder with a 50.02 percent stake in PIK, the company said
in a statement.
The offer, which Gordeev plans to make to PIK's minority
shareholders after this transaction, will be at a premium to the
price established in the main transaction.
VTB Bank will buy a 7.6 percent stake in PIK. The
lender has also been mandated to act as a lead underwriter of
PIK's secondary share placement, planned for the medium term.
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Katya Golubkova and
Dmitry Solovyov)