Russia's PIK to raise at least $150 million in share offering

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - PIK Group, one of Russia’s largest homebuilders, said on Wednesday it is to raise at least $150 million in a share offering priced at 62.50 roubles ($1.99) per share.

The company, in which Suleiman Kerimov’s investment vehicle Nafta Moskva owns a 38.3 percent stake, is raising the funds to reduce its debt which stood at 37.1 billion roubles ($1.2 billion) at the end of last year.

Sources previously told Reuters that PIK may raise around $300-$350 million via the offering.

Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering.