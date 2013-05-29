FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's PIK to raise at least $150 million in share offering
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 4 years

Russia's PIK to raise at least $150 million in share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - PIK Group, one of Russia’s largest homebuilders, said on Wednesday it is to raise at least $150 million in a share offering priced at 62.50 roubles ($1.99) per share.

The company, in which Suleiman Kerimov’s investment vehicle Nafta Moskva owns a 38.3 percent stake, is raising the funds to reduce its debt which stood at 37.1 billion roubles ($1.2 billion) at the end of last year.

Sources previously told Reuters that PIK may raise around $300-$350 million via the offering.

Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering.

$1 = 31.4850 Russian roubles Reporting By Olga Sichkar and Megan Davies; Editing by Maya Dyakina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.