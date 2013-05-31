FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian builder PIK to raise $275 mln from new share sale
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Russian builder PIK to raise $275 mln from new share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - PIK Group , one of Russia’s largest home builders, said on Friday it would raise $275 million through a share issue to reduce debt and fund investments.

The company, in which Suleiman Kerimov’s investment vehicle Nafta Moskva owns a 38.3-percent stake, said it had received bids for 139 million new shares, priced at 62.5 roubles ($1.97) a piece.

Existing shareholders, including Nafta, have signed up for $150 million worth of the shares, PIK said.

Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.