Russian tycoon Kerimov to sell stake in homebuilder PIK - report

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Tycoon Suleiman Kerimov is further shrinking his investments in Russia with the sale of his stake in the country’s biggest homebuilder PIK, daily paper Kommersant reported on Tuesday.

A week after Kerimov disposed of his 21.75 percent holding in top fertiliser maker Uralkali, Kommersant cited unnamed sources as saying that he is in talks to sell his stake in PIK to property investor Sergei Gordeyev.

The sale of the 36 percent of PIK owned by the Suleyman Kerimov Foundation would net about $450 million, according to Reuters calculations based on the firm’s current market capitalisation.

Dagestan-born Kerimov’s business empire was built mainly on Russia’s vast natural resources - he remains the largest shareholder in goldminer Polyus - but he is also known for his ownership of top-flight Russian soccer club Anzhi Makhachkala.

Both PIK and Kerimov’s investment company Nafta declined to comment on Tuesday, but a source familiar with the matter confirmed talks were taking place.

Shares in PIK were flat in morning trade, against a 0.5 percent drop in the broader Moscow market.

Apart from Kerimov’s stake in PIK, banker and real estate developer Mikhail Shishkhanov holds 14.9 percent while a further 42.5 percent are available for trading on the stock market.