FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom to cut gas flows to Poland for maintenance
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 27, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Gazprom to cut gas flows to Poland for maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Monday it would halt gas supplies to Poland for almost two days starting from Tuesday for pipeline maintenance.

“At 10.00 a.m. on Aug. 28 the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline will be halted for 40 hours for planned maintenance works,” Gazprom said in a statement.

The company added that it will increase supplies via the Nord Stream underwater pipeline to compensate for the lost volumes. Polish gas monopoly PGNiG had no immediate comment on the Gazprom announcement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Additional reporting by Karolina Slowikowska in Warsaw; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.