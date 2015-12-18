UPDATE 2-Russia kicks out Polish reporter in tit-for-tat row

* Latest irritant in tense Polish-Russian relations

* Poland says Russian reporter posed security threat

* Moscow retaliates for ‘hounding’ of correspondent (Adds comment from Polish foreign ministry)

By Lidia Kelly and Marcin Goettig

MOSCOW/WARSAW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russia expelled the Moscow correspondent of a leading Polish newspaper on Friday, a move it said was a “symmetrical” response to Warsaw ejecting a Russian reporter designated a threat to the Polish state.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry called Russia’s move unjustified, saying the correspondent’s work in Russia could not be compared with the activities of the Russian reporter in Poland, who lost his accreditation at the request of Poland’s Internal Security Agency.

Waclaw Radziwinowicz, the Moscow correspondent for Gazeta Wyborcza for over 10 years, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday and told he had a month to leave the country.

“The reason is simple,” said Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry. “It was done purely on the basis of reciprocity.”

Radziwinowicz told Reuters he had been told his expulsion was a direct response to Poland’s ejection of Leonid Sviridov, a long-time correspondent for the RIA Novosti news agency, part of the Kremlin-backed Rossiya Segodnya media holding.

Poland and Russia have a long history of difficult relations. Tensions have risen since last year, when Moscow annexed Crimea from Poland’s neighbour Ukraine, and are unlikely to ease under the new conservative Polish government, which wants to reopen an investigation into the deaths of President Lech Kaczynski and 95 other people in a plane crash in Russia in 2010.

“We believe the actions of the Russian Foreign Ministry violate the irrefutable principle of media independence and will have negative consequences on the information Polish society receives about Russia,” the Polish ministry said in a statement.

Sviridov, 49, left Poland on Dec. 12 after authorities described him as a “danger to the Polish state” and he was stripped of his right to work and reside in Poland.

Officials declined to say what danger Sviridov posed, but the move came at the behest of the Internal Security Agency whose responsibilities include counter-espionage.

Zakharova on Friday called Sviridov’s expulsion strange, saying he had not been provided with a clear explanation of what he was supposed to have done wrong.

Moscow, she said, had been obliged to respond in kind.

“This was a forced measure, not our choice. But foreign colleagues must understand the consequences of hounding Russian journalists for no reason.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Andrew Osborn in MOSCOW and Marcin Goettig in WARSAW; Editing by Alexander Winning and Mark Trevelyan)