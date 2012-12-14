FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia jails ex-policeman over murder of Putin critic
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

Russia jails ex-policeman over murder of Putin critic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Friday sentenced a former policeman to 11 years in jail for his role in the 2006 killing of Anna Politkovskaya, a journalist and critic of President Vladimir Putin.

Dmitry Pavlyuchenkov was sentenced for tracking Politkovskaya’s movements and giving the killer the gun used to kill her in her apartment building in central Moscow.

The case has become emblematic of attempts to silence dissent under Putin. Politkovskaya, who was 58, was killed on the president’s 54th birthday.

Politkovskaya had made enemies with her reporting on corruption across Russia and human rights abuses in Chechnya, where Moscow had waged two wars against separatists since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Pavlyuchenkov had struck a plea bargain for a reduced sentence, but Politkovskaya’s children have said he should be forced to reveal the names of the people who ordered the killing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.