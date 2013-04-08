FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Polymetal focused on organic growth, not merger - CEO
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 8, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Polymetal focused on organic growth, not merger - CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Polymetal says not in merger talks with Polyus Gold

* Polymetal to pay final dividend of $0.31/share

* Net profit up 38 pct, misses f‘cast due to tax provisions

* Polymetal shares up 5 pct, top FTSE 100 riser (Recasts with merger denial, adds quotes, context)

By Polina Devitt

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russian precious metals miner Polymetal denied being in talks about a large all-Russian gold merger and said on Monday it planned to focus on organic or self-generated growth.

The group’s comments come after months of speculation that the owners of Polymetal and Polyus Gold, Russia’s largest gold miner, were in talks to create a combined mining business worth $15 billion.

“Neither management nor large shareholders are in discussion on a deal,” Vitaly Nesis, Polymetal’s chief executive, told Reuters. “Polymetal is focused not on large complex deals with high risks and uncertain prospects of value creation, but on organic development.”

A Polyus spokesman declined comment.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov sold his stake in Polyus Gold to two Russian buyers for $3.6 billion in February, having originally harboured ambitions for an international M&A deal involving Polyus.

Polymetal shares were up 5.1 percent at 8.81 pounds by 1357 GMT, against a gain of 0.3 percent in the FTSE 100 index , after the company earlier posted a 38 percent rise in yearly net profit and a 55 percent hike in its year-end dividend.

Polymetal’s $0.31 per share payout is on top of a special dividend of $0.50 per share in January and helped offset earnings of $401 million falling short of an average forecast of $435 million from analysts polled by Reuters.

Nesis said the extra payout would give Polymetal shares a sector-leading yield combined with the group’s solid growth profile.

Net earnings were negatively affected by one-off tax provisions for 2012 and prior years, Polymetal said. Its revenue rose 40 percent to $1.85 billion. (Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.