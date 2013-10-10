FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Polymetal to buy Kazakh goldmine for $500 mln - paper
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 10, 2013 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Polymetal to buy Kazakh goldmine for $500 mln - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s gold and silver miner Polymetal intends to buy a large gold mine in neighbouring Kazakhstan for up to $500 million, around one-third of which could be paid with the firm’s shares, daily Kommersant said on Thursday, citing sources.

The Bakyrchik deposit, which has gold reserves of 5.8 million troy ounces, is currently owned by firms belonging to President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s billionaire son-in-law Timur Kulibayev.

Polymetal, part-owned by Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis, could pay $200 million of the sale price with its own shares, thereby handing Kulibayev a 5 percent stake in the company according to its current market capitalisation, Kommersant said.

The company declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Such a deal would be Polymetal’s first large acquisition in four years.

“Given the operational risks and our bearish outlook on the gold price in the medium term, the valuation of the deal looks high,” Sberbank analysts said in note.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.