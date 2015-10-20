FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Russia's Polymetal needs financing help for Kyzyl project -CEO
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Russia's Polymetal needs financing help for Kyzyl project -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Drops “not” in headline and 1st paragraph after company corrected its commments to show it will need external financing for the project. In 2nd paragraph adds clarification that Polymetal’s leverage will not increase)

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal will need external financing for its Kyzyl gold project in Kazakhstan, Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Nesis added that the project development would not increase Polymetal’s overall leverage.

The CEO also said he expected global gold production to decline in 2016. (Reporting by Diana Asonova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.