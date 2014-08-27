UPDATE 1-Russia's Polymetal returns to profit and sees stronger second half

(Adds details, CEO comments, context)

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal returned to profit in the first half, and forecast stronger results in the rest of the year thanks to sales from a far eastern deposit and a weaker rouble which pushes up export revenues.

After writing off billions of dollars and recording losses last year because of a slump in gold prices, many Russian miners are back in the black. The weakening of the rouble has also helped exporters who get revenues in foreign currencies.

London-listed Polymetal, part-owned by Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis, made a net profit of $100 million in the first half of 2014, compared with a loss of $255 million in the same period last year, it said in a statement.

Revenue edged up 1 percent to $727 million as higher sales volumes countered lower prices.

“If precious metals prices don’t change significantly, we expect that the second half will be better than the first mainly thanks to seasonal factors, such as the start of gold shipping from the Mayskoye gold deposit,” Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis, brother of Alexander, told Reuters.

Its Mayskoye deposit is located in Russia’s far east and its gold is shipped by sea.

The company is still on track to produce 1.365 million troy ounces of gold equivalent in 2014, said CEO Nesis. Gold equivalent is a measure of gold and other metals expressed in units of gold.

Its shares were up 2.2 percent at 0944 GMT, outperforming the FTSE Gold Mines index which was up 1.6 percent.