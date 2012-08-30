FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Polymetal H1 2012 net profit falls 2 pct
August 30, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Polymetal H1 2012 net profit falls 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian precious metals miner Polymetal reported on Thursday a 2 percent fall in first-half net profit to $149 million due to a $60 million non-cash foreign exchange loss.

The company, which joined London’s FTSE 100 index after acquiring a full London listing last year, also said in a statement its sales rose by 41 percent to $767 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 53 percent to $380 million.

Polymetal is controlled by Russian businessmen Alexander Nesis and Alexander Mamut alongside Czech private equity investor PPF.

