MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - The state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and China's Fosun International Ltd may announce an investment in Russia's top gold producer Polyus during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 1-3, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

RDIF declined to comment. Polyus declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)