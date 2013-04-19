FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Polyus raises $750 mln in debut Eurobond
April 19, 2013 / 4:56 AM / in 4 years

Russia's Polyus raises $750 mln in debut Eurobond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s top gold miner Polyus Gold has raised $750 million via a debut seven-year Eurobond issue, with a yield of 5.625 percent, an executive with one of the bookrunners said.

“The order book was more than two times subscribed despite market volatility and a fall in gold prices,” Andrey Solovyev, Global Head of Debt Capital Markets at VTB Capital, told reporters late on Thursday.

The other bookrunners and lead-managers of the issue were J.P. Morgan and Societe Generale.

