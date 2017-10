MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Polyus Gold, the country’s largest producer of the precious metal, said on Wednesday it had received a credit line from VTB for 40 billion roubles ($861 million).

The line was granted for five years, it said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 46.4500 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)