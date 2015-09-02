FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Polyus Gold shareholder considers making buyout offer
September 2, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Polyus Gold shareholder considers making buyout offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Said Kerimov, son of Russian tycoon and parliamentarian Suleiman Kerimov, may announce a buyout offer for the remaining shares in Russia’s biggest gold producer Polyus Gold at $2.97 per share, a statement said on Wednesday.

Said Kerimov now controls 40.2 percent of Polyus Gold and has until the end of the month to make a binding offer via his companies Wandle Holdings Ltd and Sacturino Ltd.

“An offer, if made, would be at a price of US$2.97 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 3 percent to the 1 month volume weighted average price of US$2.89 per share and a premium of approximately 7 percent to the 3 months volume weighted average price of US$2.77 per share,” Sacturino said.

Polyus said it noted the possible offer.

Polyus’ H1 profit beat expectations on higher sales and revaluation gains on derivative financial instruments. Its market value was 5.75 billion pounds ($8.80 billion) as of Wednesday.

Kerimov may try to minimise Polyus Gold free float and then transfer its listing to Moscow, Nikolay Sosnovsky at UBS said.

Polyus declined to comment, Sacturino was not available for immediate comment. ($1 = 0.6532 pounds) (Reporting by Polina Devit and Diana Asonova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by David Evans)

