Russia's Polyus Gold H1 2012 net profit more than doubled

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest gold producer Polyus Gold reported net profit of $426 million in the first-half of 2012, more than double year-on-year, due to increased sales volumes and higher gold price.

Sales at Polyus, controlled by businessmen Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov, rose by 36 percent to $1.2 billion. Polyus said earlier its first-half gold output increased by 18 percent to 721,000 troy ounces.

Polyus posted its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at $634 million in January-June, a 59 percent increase year-on-year.