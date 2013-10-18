FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2013

UPDATE 1-Lower gold price hits sales at Russia's Polyus Gold

* Says on track to produce 1.59-1.68 mln oz in 2013

* Natalka development is going as planned

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest gold miner Polyus Gold said on Friday its sales from continuing operations fell 9 percent, year-on-year, to $1.7 billion during the first nine months of the year due to a decrease in gold prices.

Gold prices have fallen by more than a fifth this year and are on track for their first annual drop since 2001. Polyus said its nine-month realised gold prices were down 15 percent to $1,431 per troy ounce.

The company, controlled by businessman Suleiman Kerimov, said its output rose 6 percent to 1.1 million ounces of gold in January-September thanks to higher production at its mines in Russia - Olimpiada, Titimukhta and Verninskoye.

Its Natalka project in Russia’s far east - a challenging and costly project to develop one of the world’s largest untapped deposits - remained on schedule to start full operations next summer, the company added.

It previously said it planned to spend up to $1.2 billion this year on the mine’s construction.

Polyus’s cash position stood at $1.2 billion with estimated net debt of $122 million as of the end of September, it said, adding it was on track to produce between 1.59 million and 1.68 million ounces in 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
