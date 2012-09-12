FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nafta may finance buyer of Onexim stake in Polyus
#Basic Materials
September 12, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Nafta may finance buyer of Onexim stake in Polyus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Nafta Moskva, the investment vehicle of businessman Suleiman Kerimov, may finance one of the potential purchasers of Onexim’s stake in Polyus Gold, Russia’s largest gold miner, Nafta said on Wednesday.

“Nafta is currently in preliminary discussions with one of the potential purchasers of Onexim’s shareholding in PGIL (Polyus) with a view to Nafta providing financial or other support (on terms to be agreed) to that purchaser,” Nafta said.

It also confirmed that it is not one of the two potential purchasers of Onexim’s shareholding in Polyus referring to the Onexim statement issued earlier on Wednesday.

Polyus has a market capitalisation of around $10.4 billion, according to the company’s data.

Onexim, which indirectly controls around 37.78 percent in Polyus Gold, said has been in discussions to sell all, or some of its interests in the company.

On Tuesday, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters that Nafta Moskva, the investment vehicle of businessman Suleiman Kerimov, was seeking to buy out a stake in Polyus Gold.

