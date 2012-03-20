FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polyus confirms will not take key step for FTSE bid
March 20, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 6 years

Polyus confirms will not take key step for FTSE bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Gold miner Polyus Gold , part controlled by tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, said on Tuesday it is pulling its application to create a new parent company, part of its plan to gain a full London listing with inclusion in the prestigious FTSE 100 index.

A spokesman for Polyus, currently domiciled in Jersey, said on Monday that it had dropped its bid to move to London - an ambition seen as a first step to doing an international merger deal.

In a statement on Tuesday, Polyus said it filed a request to withdraw its application for approval for creating a parent company.

