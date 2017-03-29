FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 5 months ago

Russia's Polyus may hold SPO in Moscow in near future - VTB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Polyus, Russia's largest gold producer, may hold a secondary share offering in Moscow in the near future, Yuri Soloviev, first deputy president of VTB bank, said on Wednesday.

Soloviev also said the state may sell its stake in shipping firm Sovcomflot in June.

The privatisation of Sovcomflot, Russia's biggest shipping company whose vessels support offshore oil and gas operations, is part of a wider state asset sale aimed at plugging holes in the budget. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

