Kerimov seeks loan to buy Prokhorov's Polyus Gold stake-sources

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Suleiman Kerimov is seeking a loan to buy a 38 percent stake in Polyus Gold, Russia’s largest gold miner, from his partner Mikhail Prokhorov, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

“They agreed about the possibility to buy each other’s stake,” one of the sources told Reuters, adding Kerimov has been looking to obtain the loan for the last three months.

Forbes magazine cited a financial market source as saying Kerimov had already agreed a loan with Russian state-controlled bank VTB.

VTB was not available for comment. Polyus, Kerimov’s Nafta group and Prokhorov’s Onexim group declined to comment.