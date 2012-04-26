UPDATE 1-Russia's Polyus confirms wants to sell 7.5 pct stake

* Polyus has been in talks with investors to place stake-sources

* Company is also seeking premium listing in London

* Statement follows Reuters report on its plans

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest gold firm, Polyus Gold (PGIL), said on Thursday it continues to work towards its goal of securing a premium listing in London and selling a 7.49 percent stake held by its subsidiary, Jenington International Inc.

“It remains PGIL’s intention that Jenington should dispose of its stake in PGIL and it continues to review its options for doing so in the short term,” the company said in a statement.

It said that there could be no assurance as to whether or when the sale of the stake could go ahead. Based on its current market valuation, the stake would be worth around $700 million.

Polyus issued the statement “in response to recent media speculation” after Reuters reported on Wednesday that the company might be close to selling shares to investors as part of plans for the premium London listing.

The company had been considering announcing the move this week, but sources familiar with the matter said choppy market conditions and investor demands for a substantial discount were making talks tricky.

Russia effectively shuts down for holidays in early May. A window for the placement would close at mid-month because Polyus’s financial reports would then become too stale to allow the deal to go through.

A premium listing in London would put Polyus in a stronger position to take part in a wave of international mergers sweeping the metals and mining industry.

Russian politics have, however, complicated the long-awaited London move, as have Russian laws that treat the gold sector as strategic.

Polyus, in which billionaires Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov are shareholders, had aimed to gain a FTSE 100 index spot by shifting from its Jersey home to London and selling stock to investors.

But the relocation has not yet received the approval needed from a committee chaired by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who was re-elected president in March and will be sworn in on May 7.

Polyus last month withdrew its application to create a new parent company, considered necessary for it to relocate to London.

Redomiciling would made it easier for Polyus to join the FTSE 100 as it would then require a free float of 25 percent, rather than the 50 percent minimum needed for a Jersey-based company.

Polyus would need to sell 10.5 percent to reach the lower threshold, with main shareholders reducing their holdings. Sources say the priority is to secure the premium listing first, and later achieve the free float needed for FTSE 100 inclusion.

Polyus has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, VTB Capital, Renaissance Capital and Societe Generale for the planned listing and stock sale, sources said.