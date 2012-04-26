FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia Polyus confirms wants to sell 7.5 pct stake
April 26, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Russia Polyus confirms wants to sell 7.5 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest gold firm, Polyus Gold (PGIL), said on Thursday it continues to work towards its goal of winning a premium listing in London and selling a 7.49 percent stake held by its subsidiary, Jenington International Inc.

“It remains PGIL’s intention that Jenington should dispose of its stake in PGIL and it continues to review its options for doing so in the short term,” the company said.

It added that there can be no assurance as to whether or when the sale of the Jenington stake will occur.

Polyus issed the statement “in response to recent media speculation” after Reuters reported on Wednesday that the company may be close to selling shares to investors as part of plans for the premium London listing.

