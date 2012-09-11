Kerimov's Nafta denies wants Prokhorov's Polyus stake

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Nafta Moskva, the investment vehicle of Suleiman Kerimov, denied reports that the tycoon was seeking to buy out a stake in Russia’s Polyus Gold held by his business partner, former Russian presidential candidate Mikhail Prokhorov.

“Nafta Moskva (Cyprus) Limited denies reports by Russian and foreign media outlets that Nafta is contemplating the acquisition of shares in Polyus Gold International Limited held by companies under the beneficial ownership of Mr. Mikhail Prokhorov,” Nafta said in a Tuesday statement.