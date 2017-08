MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia's largest gold producer Polyus plans to place between 5 percent and 5.5 percent of its shareholders capital on the Moscow Exchange, the firm's Chief Financial Officer Mikhail Stiskin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Polyus reported a record-high first-half core profit. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Maria Tsvetkova)