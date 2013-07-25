UPDATE 1-Russia's Polyus Gold says major mine project on schedule

* Natalka on track to begin full operations in summer 2014

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest gold producer, Polyus Gold, said its major mine project Natalka is on course to start full operations in summer 2014, despite a drop in the metal’s price that hit sales in the first half of this year.

Polyus in March put back the full start-up at Natalka in Russia’s Far East, one of the world’s largest untapped gold deposits, from the original target of the end of this year. Some analysts had expected further delays.

But Polyus Chief Executive German Pikhoya said in a statement on Thursday that Natalka remained on schedule.

“We remain on track to meet our 2013 production target and continue to focus on operational improvements across our portfolio,” Pikhoya added.

Polyus, which is controlled by businessman Suleiman Kerimov, said it was still considering an option to begin some output at Natalka in the winter of 2013/2014 using a partial production process and a pilot plant that had already been installed.

The company said its sales in the first six months of the year fell 19 percent, year-on-year, to $987 million, due to the biggest first-half drop on record in the global gold price.

Its first-half production from continuing operations rose 7 percent to 718,000 troy ounces of gold. The miner plans to produce 1.59-1.68 million ounces in 2013.

Natalka is expected to have the capacity to process 10 million tonnes of ore and produce around 500,000 ounces of gold annually when its full operations start next summer.

Polyus has previously said it plans to spend up to $1.2 billion on construction of Natalka in 2013. The mine has the potential eventually to reach output of 1.5 million ounces of gold a year with a mill throughput of 40 million tonnes of ore.

The gold price is down more than 20 percent this year and is on track for its biggest annual fall since 1997, as prospects that the U.S. central bank could taper its bullion-friendly monetary easing policy have led to outflows from gold exchange-traded funds.

That has hurt the value of many miners and slowed or delayed construction of some projects.

At the end of June 2013, the estimated net cash position at Polyus was $13 million, compared with $532 million a year ago, due to the decrease in gold’s price, dividend payments and unsold gold inventory.

The company has delayed the sale of 79,800 ounces of refined gold, which it had in stock at the end of first half 2013, due to the unfavourable gold price environment, it said.

The market value of Polyus rose nearly one percent to $9.4 billion during the last six months, according to Reuters data.

The share price jumped sharply in January at a time of speculation over a transformation in the company’s ownership structure, and then gave up much of the gains over the rest of the six month period.

In February, billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov sold his stake in Polyus Gold to two Russian buyers for $3.6 billion.

Polyus declined to comment on its stock movement.

The London-listed shares of Polyus were down 0.1 percent at 200 pence by 1216 GMT, compared with a 3.6-percent decline by the FTSE Gold Mines Index.