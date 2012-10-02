FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baring Vostok raises $1.5 bln for Russian private equity
October 2, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

Baring Vostok raises $1.5 bln for Russian private equity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian private equity group Baring Vostok has raised $1.5 billion for new deals, the largest pool of private equity capital ever raised in Russia, the firm said on Tuesday.

The group beat its last fundraising effort which brought in $1.3 billion in 2007, cementing its position as the leading player on the Russian private equity scene.

Rival private equity houses amassed just $82 million for deals in Russia in the first half of this year and $135 million in 2011, according to data from the Emerging Markets Private Equity Association.

Baring Vostok, headed by Michael Calvey, a former oil banker, along with colleagues Alexey Kalinin and Elena Ivashentseva, has invested more than $1.8 billion in some 60 companies since it was established in 1994, including Russian internet search engine Yandex and oil company Burren Energy.

The firm was advised on its fundraising by UBS and attracted significant interest from institutional investors in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Meads; Editing by David Holmes)

