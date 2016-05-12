FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin approves potential reduction of VTB, Alrosa stakes
May 12, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Russia's Putin approves potential reduction of VTB, Alrosa stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a potential plan to sell a part of the state’s shares in the country’s second-largest lender, VTB Bank , and diamond miner Alrosa, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

The government has been looking to sell part of its stakes in the two companies and also in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft to get extra revenues to the state budget hit by weak oil prices.

The federal government stake in Alrosa may be reduced to 33 percent of shares and the stake in VTB may be reduced to 50 percent plus one ordinary share, the Kremlin said, meaning that up to 10.9 percent in both could be for sale, in line with previous plans.

No timeframe has been set for the sale yet. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Diana Asonova; editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

