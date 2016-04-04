Russia chooses domestic investment banks to organise privatisation

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Ministry said on Monday it had chosen three domestic investment banks to organise the privatisation of large state companies this year.

The ministry said in a statement it had chosen VTB Capital to organise the privatisation of oil company Bashneft, Sberbank CIB for the privatisation of diamond miner Alrosa and Renaissance Broker for the privatisation of VTB Bank. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)