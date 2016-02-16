FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian region of Bashkortostan will not sell its Bashneft stake - TASS
February 16, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Russian region of Bashkortostan will not sell its Bashneft stake - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s region of Bashkortostan has no plans to sell its 25 percent stake in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft, TASS news agency quoted regional head Rustem Khamitov as saying on Tuesday.

The government owns 75 percent of Bashneft, which it nationalised only two years ago. It is considering whether to sell a stake of more than 50 percent, or to limit the sale to 25 percent through a stock market offering, several government and industry sources said last week.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Katya Golubkova

